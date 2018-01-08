NAKIVO Helps a Hosting Provider Save €25,000 in Backup Cost

Phi Medien Systeme GmbH, a hosting and cloud services provider, headquartered in Jülich, Germany, is using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to back up and near-instantly recover VMware VMs with Flash VM Boot, while also saving €25,000 in backup costs.

NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company for protecting virtualized and cloud environments, has announced today that phi Medien Systeme GmbH, a hosting and cloud services provider, has selected NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect their VMware environment.

Founded in 1999, phi Medien Systeme GmbH is a hosting and cloud services provider located in Jülich, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. The company specializes in hosting services with full service for business applications, including full networking and secure operating system services, for small to medium-sized businesses. In addition, phi Medien Systeme GmbH provides datacenter solutions, software programming, data protection solutions, and digital living technology home automation.

The IT infrastructure of phi Medien Systeme GmbH consists of a main site with 10 ESXi hosts and 200 VMware VMs and a disaster recovery site. Since the company hosts customer’s data, the content and applications that are stored in the VMware VMs are defined primarily by the customers themselves. Some customers store infrastructure services, like firewall systems, others store shared services, databases, web application servers, as well as terminal servers. The company’s main business goal is to provide the most reliable and efficient service to its customers, by managing and protecting their VMs and services, as well as ensuring data integrity.

“Our previous VM backup solution became way too expensive for us to continue managing. The product had multiple features that most of our VMs did not necessarily need, however, we still had to purchase expensive licenses to cover all our sockets. We needed a reliable VMware backup and recovery solution that would offer different deployment options, provide ease of use and visibility, and deliver fast VM backup and recovery speed,” says Jan Stockem, IT Systems Engineer, at phi Medien Systeme GmbH.

phi Medien Systeme GmbH evaluated several VM backup solutions, but selected NAKIVO Backup & Replication for its flexibility, performance, set of features, and affordable price. “NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides different choices in terms of installation and this is a big plus. First, we tried installing the product on our Synology NAS RS3614RP+ and then on Windows server 2012 R2, both options were easy and straightforward. While using the Direct SAN Access, we receive the best performance while backing up and restoring VMware VMs and remove the load from our production networks, “says Jan.

With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, phi Medien Systeme GmbH delivers Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) to customers with VMware environments. The company needs to maintain a high backup and recovery success rate because, if backup and recovery jobs would fail, customers would not be satisfied and service level agreements can be affected. NAKIVO’s VMware VM backup improves backup reliability and increases VMware backup performance. “Generally, we are backing up all 200 VMware VMs once a day with 28 days of retention. With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, we are able to back up with a speed of 400MB/s and it usually takes less than an hour to successfully complete all 200 VMs, with Changed Block Tracking (CBT) technology enabled,” says Jan.

With Flash VM Boot, phi Medien Systeme GmbH can recover entire VMs from backups near-instantly and avoid downtime and data loss. “If a VM becomes corrupted, we are able to restore our critical business services near-instantly without any disruptions to the business operations. If a customer accidentally deleted an application, we just need to choose a backup and a recovery point and push a button to boot that VM in just a few minutes,” says Jan.

With NAKIVO Backup & Replication’s multitenancy, phi Medien Systeme GmbH can deliver Backup-as-a-service and Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service for VMware environments and manage multiple tenants in a single pane of glass. “We enjoy the fact that we are able to manage customer’s VMs from our datacenter and provide them with reliable data protection. With an access to a self-service portal, our customers can create and schedule backup jobs and restore their own files or entire VMs without our help thus offloading us from these tasks,” says Jan.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication delivers reliable data protection for phi Medien Systeme GmbH and 24/7 availability of customer data. Due to fast VM backup and CBT, 200 VMware VMs are backed up every day in under an hour. Instant VM recovery ensures recoverability of full VMs near-instantly, so that critical business services are not affected. “The fact that we do not need any agents or additional software to administrate backups is a big advantage and if coupled with an affordable price and ease of use, makes NAKIVO Backup & Replication a great VM backup solution. If to compare to our previous solution, by selecting NAKIVO Backup & Replication we were able to save €25,000 in backup costs and that is fantastic,” says Jan.

About phi Medien Systeme GmbH

The company phi Medien Systeme GmbH was founded in 1999 as a computer retailer by the phi Interactive Media GBR. phi Medien Systeme GmbH started developing database applications based on MySQL, SQL, Perl, and Oracle for software in the fields of project management, warehousing, and accounting. In 2010, all employees received several certifications, including Cisco CCNA, VMware VCP, VTSP, and VCP. In 2011, phi Medien Systeme GmbH stopped being a computer retailer and started offering datacenter hosting and data security solutions. The company’s development process is based on different customers’ needs and phi Medien Systeme GmbH aims to react to changing customer needs proactively and deliver services quickly. For more information, please visit www.phi.de.

ABOUT NAKIVO

NAKIVO is a US corporation founded in 2012. NAKIVO develops a fast, reliable, and affordable data protection solution for VMware, Hyper-V, and cloud environments. Over 10,000 companies are using NAKIVO Backup & Replication to protect and recover their data more efficiently and cost-effectively, while over 150 hosting, managed, and cloud services providers are using NAKIVO’s software to deliver VM BaaS and DRaaS to their customers. NAKIVO has a global presence with over 2,000 channel partners in 124 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nakivo.com.

