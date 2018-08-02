NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5 is Now Released

NAKIVO is once again introducing a new and improved version of our flagship data protection software! This latest version with upgrades and improvements is now available for download. New features include support for vSphere 6.7, Advanced Bandwidth Throttling, Cross-Platform Recovery, and compatibility with two new storage devices. Meet NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5!

VMware vSphere 6.7 Support

NAKIVO is continuously improving and adding new features to NAKIVO Backup & Replication, but we are also dedicated to ensuring compatibility with the latest updates rolled out by leading virtualization vendors. Therefore, NAKIVO Backup & Replication is among the first VM data protection solutions to offer support for the new VMware vSphere 6.7. Now, our customers can be sure that their upgraded virtualized environments are protected with NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5.

