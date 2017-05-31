My Top Mac OS X “Must Have” Apps (Business & Geek)
A somewhat a casual blog post if compared to my usual Storage, Virtualization, and Cloud topics. My day-to-day activities involve a high degree of organization with productivity tools to manage the business side of my job, but I also need comfort and easiness when geeking out with infrastructure solutions, demos, automation and even ‘hobby’ coding.
I do not care so much about the app cost as long as it does the job well and the easiest possible way – so some apps may have a higher $ associated. I do however understand that not everyone can think or act like that.
Here are my Top OS X “Must Have” Apps.
What do you think? Any apps I should give a go?
Read the entire article here, My Top Mac OS X “Must Have” Apps (Business & Geek) » myvirtualcloud.net
via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications