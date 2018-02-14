My thoughts on Citrix buying Cedexis and what it is?

Earlier today Citrix announced publicly that they have bought the company Cedexis. (If you didn’t catch the news you can read the official blogpost here –> https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2018/02/12/citrix-acquires-cedexis/)

Being the tech-curious mind that I am, and started to read through the official blogpost didn’t give me any clarity in what kind of value it would actually bring to Citrix. Also, I haven’t heard about the company before (other than some on social media from time-to-time, so I started to do some research) so therefore I decided to take a closer look and how Citrix can benefit from it.

Looking into the company I noticed that they have a set of products which make up the core which is called Cedexis ADP (Application Delivery Platform) which is actually aimed at making more intelligent load balancing using a combination of (Real-user monitoring & synthetic monitoring) to make the correct decision on where to route the data.

The platform is split into smaller parts where the core is three applications.

Radar: Is a product which contains and gathers real-user telemetry from thousands of users worldwide (you can see some of the interesting statistics here https://live.cedexis.com/) so with this we have detailed mappings on outages and response times and such. This is using a simple JavaScript script embedded within a content page or application provider’s pages to collect information about the performance and availability of a data center or delivery platform. (You can also access some nifty reports here as well à https://www.cedexis.com/get-the-data/country-report/)

Via Marius Sandbu.