Changing jobs is always risky and in my case, it was particularly tough because I had my dream job at VMware. Most people work on products and initiatives, and I got the opportunity to drive a disruptive innovation from ideation to consumable product in large data centers, predicting the future Cloud.

Over the past three years, I co-founded VMware’s Cloud-Exchange Accelerator Project, a smart distributed cloud platform which seamlessly locates workloads based on their behavior, SLA, price and other factors in the cloud. This platform allows Cloud Providers to not only locate Virtual Machines based on their workload profile, but also gives them the opportunity to sell their asset capacity in spot cloud. With innovators’ creative ideas, this platform’s agility, and VMware’s muscle, we are bound to see many amazing cloud initiatives come to life. How cool is that?!

So, why did I leave that? Because ControlUp can be described in one word: Wow!

I had the opportunity to explore ControlUp technology during the last two years ago, when we needed to explore and define VM workload profiles. We looked at several products but pretty quickly ControlUp became the clear choice for the job. We then started to see the potential ControlUp product has and I started watching the company mature. “People, market and product” has become almost a cliché but this still the best guiding principle in a company’s success

The team is not only smart and energetic, they are willing to take risks. Not only are they people I admire, they share my vision of where IT is headed.

Read the entire article here, My name is Ricky Trigalo, and this is why I joined ControlUp

Via the fine folks at ControlUp