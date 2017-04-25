My Container Security Perspective of the Conference

Last week was my first time going to the DockerCon conference, which I’ve heard is now attracting a more serious enterprise deployment audience. It was an exciting experience hearing about several major announcements and participating in interesting sessions. NeuVector was a sponsor and had a booth at the conference. It was great to meet some of our users and hear their perspectives and challenges in CI/CD, networking and security. We were also kept very busy answering questions for visitors interested in container network security.

Returning from the conference, I’d like to share some of my thoughts, especially from a security perspective.

LinuxKit and the Moby Project

Docker made two important announcements during the first day’s keynote. LinuxKit and Moby represent their continuous efforts on componentizing the Docker project. Moby provides a new host for various Open Source projects and enables the community to contribute and innovate with Docker’s technology without affecting Docker as a product. With LinuxKit, Docker allows system vendors to customize their Linux distributions to run Docker. At the same time, Docker also provides its own minimal and secured Linux OS. Some see LinuxKit and Moby as challenges, others see them as an opportunity. I am very interested to see the community reaction and activity level for these projects in the next months.

