My CIO Says That We are Going All-In and Migrating to AWS, Now What? – #AWS Session Video

The complexities of a cloud transformation program that involves the migration of 100s or even 1000s of servers can present a significant challenge to program management, and the coordination of IT teams tasked with success and support of these readiness and migration activities. This session outlines AWS’s highly repeatable and scalable framework and method that is helping customers get ready for and accelerate execution of their all-in migration or operation readiness for net-new production workloads on AWS.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).