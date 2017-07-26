On-Demand Webinars
Home Applications My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention – On-Demand Webinar

My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention – On-Demand Webinar

0
My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention – On-Demand Webinar
0

Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions

“My application is slow” is a common complaint heard at the help desk from frustrated users and managing IT performance to prevent such calls isn’t about just monitoring CPU, memory or disk space any more. You have to be able to quickly determine what the real cause of the problem is – is it in the network, the database, the application, storage? The fact that applications are using multi-tier architectures and being deployed in cloud and virtualized infrastructures only adds to the challenge.

In this on-demand webinar, Frank Ohlhorst, Enterprise IT Analyst & Consultant and Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations, discuss best practices for troubleshooting and prevention so even before a user complains their application is slow, you can pinpoint exactly where the cause of a problem lies – ensuring quick resolution and a positive user experience.

View this on-demand webinar to discover:

  • Best practices for monitoring the end user experience, so you can be alerted to application slowness before users call you
  • Key performance indicators you should focus on to be able to detect and fix problems proactively, before users notice
  • Automatic correlation and root-cause diagnosis techniques that allow you to pin-point problems quickly and minimize troubleshooting time
  • Analytics and reporting capabilities that allow you to invest wisely and right-size your infrastructure for maximum ROI
  • How to structure your organization to focus on IT services, not individual silos

Presenters

  • Frank J. Ohlhorst, Enterprise IT Analyst & Consultant
  • Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO at eG Innovations

Watch the ‘My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention’ On-Demand Webinar

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Monitoring
Storage
User Management
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions “My application is slow” is a common complaint heard at the help desk from frustrated users and managing IT performance to prevent such calls isn’t about just monitoring CPU, memory or disk space any more. You have to be able to quickly determine what the real cause of the problem is […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1501001039_maxresdefault.jpg

          eG Innovations Enables Entisys360 to Deliver Exceptional Citrix End-User Experience Video w/ @YoungTech

          Entisys360, a systems integrator and reseller of technology solutions, partners with eG Innovations to enable successful Citrix implementations for their customers and achieve maximum performance and consistent user experience. Dane Young, a Virtualization Practice Manager and Citrix Technology Professional at Entisys360 explains in this video how implementing eG Innovations’ flagship IT performance management solution, eG […]

          read more
          1500968402_hqdefault.jpg

          Amazon AppStream 2.0 Supports Microsoft Active Directory Domains – Video

          1500966077_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: How to Plan a Migration to AWS: The Cox Automotive Story

          1500968654_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Insiders Video | Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Bug Bash

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video