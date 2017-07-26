My Application is Slow: Best Practices for Troubleshooting and Prevention – On-Demand Webinar

Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions

“My application is slow” is a common complaint heard at the help desk from frustrated users and managing IT performance to prevent such calls isn’t about just monitoring CPU, memory or disk space any more. You have to be able to quickly determine what the real cause of the problem is – is it in the network, the database, the application, storage? The fact that applications are using multi-tier architectures and being deployed in cloud and virtualized infrastructures only adds to the challenge.

In this on-demand webinar, Frank Ohlhorst, Enterprise IT Analyst & Consultant and Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations, discuss best practices for troubleshooting and prevention so even before a user complains their application is slow, you can pinpoint exactly where the cause of a problem lies – ensuring quick resolution and a positive user experience.

View this on-demand webinar to discover: