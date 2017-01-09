Home Cloud Computing Multi-Cloud is the New Normal, and Hybrid is Inevitable

Multi-Cloud is the New Normal, and Hybrid is Inevitable

Multi-Cloud is the New Normal, and Hybrid is Inevitable
As each year begins, experts in the enterprise storage industry cast their predictions about the 12 months to come.

Although change happens gradually in any business and each year brings its own surprises, from a holistic view, the evolving data center tends to be driven by the culmination of small moves, rather than a seismic shift. 2016 was no different, and 2017 likely won’t see the industry’s offerings and habits being completely turned on their heads, either. However, when you add up the small changes accumulating in recent years, you begin to notice a trend: people are changing the way they approach IT, and in turn, the way they think about the industry at large.

In our recent SlideShare, CTO Laz Vekiarides shares five trends organizations should expect to come to light in 2017. Between M&A activity picking up among major industry players; hybrid cloud becoming a necessity, not an option (and becoming synonymous with multi-cloud strategies in the process); containers beginning to compete with conventional virtualization in the enterprise; and IT embracing DevOps, it’s bound to be an interesting year. For IT vendors, service providers, enterprises and all others working in the enterprise storage space, it’s more critical than ever to stay abreast of breaking trends and keep up with the fast pace of a growing industry.

Read the entire article here, Multi-Cloud is the New Normal, and Hybrid is Inevitable

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Development
Storage
ClearSky Data
ClearSky Data
