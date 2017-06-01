MTM Technologies, Inc. Launches AnywhereApp for Organizations in Need of Custom Cloud-Based Workspace Solutions

Customizable Anytime, Anywhere Application Access at a Subscription Cost Model

To meet the growing demand of mid-market and small enterprise businesses in need of customizable cloud-enabled digital workspaces, MTM Technologies, Inc. (“MTM”) today launched AnywhereApp, the only fully supported workspace-as-a-service infrastructure designed to custom-fit a digital strategy, whether that’s cloud adoption, improving mobile security, or meeting the needs of the modern workforce. AnywhereApp provides customers with a customized, yet simple, architecture and ongoing end-to-end effective management, offering secure access to desktops, applications, and data from any device, anywhere, on any infrastructure (on-premises, public, private, or hybrid cloud).

According to research firm IDC, the mobile worker population is expected to grow1 from 96.2 million in 2015 to 105.4 million by 2020. The firm also projects this population will represent nearly three quarters (72.3%) of the total U.S. workforce. The drastic increase in mobile device usage, particularly for business use, as well as the increase in cloud-based storage, application delivery and security, has caused more mid-market businesses to seek subscription-based mobile workspaces.

Mid-Market Frustrations with Cloud Options

AnywhereApp is unique in that it offers businesses the best of both worlds – a customizable cloud or on-premises solution based on subscription consumption models – per user per month pricing. AnywhereApp satisfies the unmet demand of the roughly 200,000 mid-market businesses that have grown frustrated by IT service providers forcing pre-packaged cloud solutions that did not meet the custom needs of their IT mobile infrastructure.

In response, MTM’s AnywhereApp simplifies custom cloud workspaces and enables organizations to realize access to uniquely designed infrastructures whether it’s on-premises with Cisco and Pure Flash Stack; or in public cloud environments built with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services; or even private clouds through CenturyLink or hosted by MTM. AnywhereApp is built on best-in-class solutions from Citrix, the leader in virtual app and desktop delivery, and delivered through leading partners such as Cisco, Pure Flash Stack and IGEL.

“The AnywhereApp service by MTM is a great example of Citrix partner innovation that delivers compelling value for businesses,” said Vikram Ghosh, managing director, Citrix Service Providers & Cloud programs. “This offering offers tremendous promise to help mid-market customers transform their businesses with Citrix cloud-based secure app and data delivery technologies. It’s what we’ve learned to expect from MTM, a Platinum Citrix Solution Advisor.”

AnywhereApp Key Benefits

Custom-tailored solution for your unique digital strategy

Modern security for a mobile workforce

Advantageous, subscription consumption model

Flexible, agile foundation for growth

Seamless user experience and minimized disruption

“AnywhereApp represents the industry’s first workspace-as-a-service architecture that truly simplifies the complexity mid-market and all but the largest of the large enterprise businesses have faced for their workforce,” said Marcus Holloway, CEO MTM. “Businesses today are not one-size-fits-all, so their approach to modernizing through technology solutions shouldn’t be, either. That being said, customizing solutions to meet these needs shouldn’t be complex, yet should still offer all the benefit of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and mobile security.”

“Our business needed a cloud-based workspace solution that allows our distributed sales force to have access to our enterprise business applications from any location,” said Marc Kleiner, VP of IT at Component Distributors, Inc. “MTM helped implement a customized, cloud-based solution that made this possible, with the additional benefit of centralizing and simplifying application delivery for our IT team.”

For more information:

About MTM Technologies

MTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading national provider of next-generation IT solutions and services to Global 2000, enterprise organizations, and mid-size companies. As a national thought-leader around cloud, data center infrastructure, and mobility, MTM partners with industry-leading technology providers including IGEL, Cisco, Citrix, Pure Storage, RES, Trend Micro and Microsoft. With their highly-certified engineering and architecture teams, MTM Technologies helps customers directly align their IT goals around the business organization. Service areas include complete infrastructure managed services, technical consulting (cloud, virtualization, data center design, enterprise mobility, and data management), professional IT staffing, platform design and implementation. For more information, visit us at www.mtm.com and follow us on Twitter @MTM_INC for the latest updates.