“Goliath Technologies is the only truly proactive end-to-end monitoring and management solution for Citrix. Goliath provides deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance.”

-Chris Chrobocinski, VP Managed Services, MTM Technologies

MTM Technologies, Inc., is a Citrix Service Provider and leading national provider of next-generation IT solutions and services to Global 2000, enterprise organizations, and mid-size companies. MTM is a National Platinum Citrix Partner and VMware Premier Partner. MTM, who maintains all four Citrix specializations, works with Citrix to assist companies with the demands of today’s mobile workforce. Whether on premise or in the cloud, by combining Citrix’s product suite with MTM’s branded professional and managed services enterprise, commercial and government organizations are provided a robust solution to serve their mobile workers their applications and data in a highly secure manner.

The Customer’s Infrastructure: Citrix XenServer 6.5, Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop & Citrix NetScaler

Read the entire article here, MTM Hits End User Uptime SLAs with Goliath Technologies

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.