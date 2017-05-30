MTM and IGEL – Customizing the Workspace-as-a-Service Experience

No question. Every company faces unique business goals and challenges. That means that every company needs a different approach when it comes to their digital workspaces. But customization often causes complexity and can impact critical areas such as time-to-delivery, user productivity and cost.

Our partner, MTM, does a nice job of exploring the challenges of delivering custom digital workspaces in this blog and related podcast produced by DABCC.

MTM has set out to make a difference for companies wanting to customize their approach to digital workspace delivery with the new AnywhereApp they announced yesterday. Built with IGEL technology at its core, the AnywhereApp gives IT a simple, smart and secure workspace architecture with ongoing end-to-end management. This flexibility offers mid-market and enterprise customers secure access to desktops, applications and data, from any device, anywhere, on any infrastructure. View today’s announcement on this partnership here.

Our partnership with MTM is exciting for IGEL. Why?

