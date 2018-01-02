Home News MSPs Use Goliath Application Availability Monitor for Troubleshooting

MSPs Use Goliath Application Availability Monitor for Troubleshooting

MSPs Use Goliath Application Availability Monitor for Troubleshooting
The Goliath Application Availability Monitor (GAAM) received significant interest from many industries and clients when it was launched in October 2017, but Managed Service Providers such as MTM, HCL, CSC, CDK Global, CloudShape, Dizzion, and others embraced this new technology quickly and enthusiastically.  This technology is purpose-built to help ensure SLA’s are achieved by reducing end user experience issues when Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop or VMware Horizon are part of the service offering.

MTM Technologies Director of NOC Technologies John Byrne shares why:

“At MTM, we deploy the Goliath Application Availability Monitor as an advanced troubleshooting tool,” Byrne explained.  “GAAM’s automatic screenshots allow us to see a picture of the exact point at which the application launch failed, then ID and resolve the underlying problem that caused the application or infrastructure to be unavailable quickly, and we can share the images directly with customers, so they can see exactly what issue occurred and where.”

Read the entire article here, MSPs Use Goliath Application Availability Monitor for Troubleshooting

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.

Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

