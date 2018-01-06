Moving to Containers: Building with Docker and Amazon ECS

If you’ve ever considered moving part of your application stack to containers, don’t miss this session. Amazon ECS Software Engineer Uttara Sridhar will cover best practices for containerizing your code, implementing automated service scaling and monitoring, and setting up automated CI/CD pipelines with fail-safe deployments. Manjeeva Silva and Thilina Gunasinghe will show how McDonalds implemented their home delivery platform in four months using Docker containers and Amazon ECS to serve tens of thousands of customers.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).