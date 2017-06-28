Moving Mission-Critical Systems to the Cloud to Transform IT: A Department of Justice Panel – #AWS Session Video
This panel discussion features IT and program executives from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) sharing the agency’s journey to embracing and adopting cloud initiatives. DOJ leadership will share how cloud has influenced their IT strategic plan, policies and governance, and resulting impact and outcomes at the program and mission level. The conversation will extend to specific initiatives within DOJ components, migration approaches as it relates to all-in data center consolidation, and mission-critical operations in AWS GovCloud (US).
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
