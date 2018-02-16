Moving Applications to the Public Cloud + More HA Trends

2017 was a remarkable year at SIOS with the ground shifting all over our industry and that was reflected both in what we saw in own business and what customers and partners told us.

SQL and SAP Moving to the Public Cloud

It’s all been about cloud – surprise? Not really. But the speed in which this has happened for the critical apps that SIOS protects is what IS surprising. A few short years ago, we saw a few adventurous souls taking their SQL applications to the public cloud and thought “this is not for the faint of heart”. But, 2017 established the trend and now I can safely say this is the future. The majority of our new customers are racing to the cloud with their most important treasures – database applications that run their businesses. They’re moving whole datacenters. We’re helping them. And SAP, the most critical of critical applications for businesses are being migrated in a significant way, and SIOS is providing the linchpin HA services they need to protect it. This trend is clearly a litmus test and indicator of a serious appetite for serving up mission-critical assets in public cloud. It’s just the start.

PASS Summit Confirms Cloud Migration Projections

And then there was PASS Summit 2017. Amazon and SIOS co-sponsored an amazing breakfast panel with industry luminaries Joey D’Antoni, Allen Hirt, Geoff Hiten, and David Klee to discuss running SQL Server in the cloud. We attracted a record-breaking attendance at 6:30 AM in the morning! And 80% of the attendees told us (as they munched bacon) that they would be moving to the cloud in 2018. Certainly, nothing like that was in the air in 2016.

