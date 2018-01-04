Move Your Virtualized Desktop Apps to the Cloud with Amazon AppStream 2.0 – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

In this session, you’ll learn how to migrate your virtualized desktop apps to the cloud using Amazon AppStream 2.0, and stream them to a desktop browser. We discuss how to assess your existing virtualized application environment, map to concepts in Amazon AppStream 2.0, and start the planning and architecture process. We demo the building blocks you use to create your AppStream 2.0 environment, and provide tips for achieving the best performance and user experience.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).