Home Applications Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

0
Most memorable VDI moments of 2016
0
LoginVSI Feature Image
now viewing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Don’t let the new guy fool you - Citrix Video

Devolutions Feature Image
now playing

New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

Liquidware Labs Feature Image
now playing

What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

Barry-Schiffer-Feature Image
now playing

Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script Version 3.6

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

Veeam Feature Image
now playing

Organize your exciting trip to VeeamON 2017

What-Matrix Feature Image
now playing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

We have come to the closure of another year. Traditionally this is a time of reflection on the year that has gone by. Looking back, Login VSI is proud of the fact that we have been able to continue the trend of constant growth and improvement. In the past year, this resulted in a few astonishing accomplishments, that we would like to share with you. Let’s make next year even more memorable!

Predict application performance issues before end users notice2016 was a big year for Login PI, with multiple new releases and enhancements. With Login PI’s predictive digital experience monitoring, (DEM), system administrators can monitor the end user experience without affecting productivity, provide early warnings on performance issues before they affect users, and generate reports on historical data to identify trends and determine uptime. The latest release of Login PI added a slick new interactive dashboard, automated email alerts, simplified network requirements, along with other new features. Stay tuned: client-side performance testing is just around the corner!

Login PI Dashboard

Microsoft and Login VSI join forces to deliver the ultimate RDS PerformanceMicrosoft and Login VSI joined forces to ensure Microsoft RDS users get the best performance and great end user experience. Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, formerly Terminal Services, provides virtual machine-based desktops from both within a corporate network and from the internet. For many years, Microsoft has been a valued customer, partner and promoter of Login VSI. In their recently published guides for planning, tuning and maintaining a RDS environment Microsoft advice customers to use Login VSI. These environments require necessary instrumentation and monitoring, exactly what we deliver for actually any virtual desktop environment.

Read the entire article here, Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

via the fine folks at LoginVSI

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
User Management
Login VSI
Login VSI Login VSI is a young and energetic international software company focused on helping both end-users and vendors of virtual desktop infrastructures to design, build, implement and protect the best performing hosted desktop infrastructures possible.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!