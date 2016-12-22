Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

We have come to the closure of another year. Traditionally this is a time of reflection on the year that has gone by. Looking back, Login VSI is proud of the fact that we have been able to continue the trend of constant growth and improvement. In the past year, this resulted in a few astonishing accomplishments, that we would like to share with you. Let’s make next year even more memorable!

Predict application performance issues before end users notice2016 was a big year for Login PI, with multiple new releases and enhancements. With Login PI’s predictive digital experience monitoring, (DEM), system administrators can monitor the end user experience without affecting productivity, provide early warnings on performance issues before they affect users, and generate reports on historical data to identify trends and determine uptime. The latest release of Login PI added a slick new interactive dashboard, automated email alerts, simplified network requirements, along with other new features. Stay tuned: client-side performance testing is just around the corner!

Login PI Dashboard

Microsoft and Login VSI join forces to deliver the ultimate RDS PerformanceMicrosoft and Login VSI joined forces to ensure Microsoft RDS users get the best performance and great end user experience. Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, formerly Terminal Services, provides virtual machine-based desktops from both within a corporate network and from the internet. For many years, Microsoft has been a valued customer, partner and promoter of Login VSI. In their recently published guides for planning, tuning and maintaining a RDS environment Microsoft advice customers to use Login VSI. These environments require necessary instrumentation and monitoring, exactly what we deliver for actually any virtual desktop environment.

