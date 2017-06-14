More Network Performance and Resiliency without LACP, at least w/ Datrium Adaptive Pathing

Isn’t awesome when a function that could only be done using specialized hardware get’s to be implemented via software? Software Is Eating the World – that’s the case with the new Adaptive Pathing.

A new Adaptive Pathing feature introduced with DVX 2.0 improves the overall aggregate storage bandwidth and reliability, without adding the usual LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol ) management overhead and complexity.

What is link aggregation, LACP?

In a nutshell, it allows one to aggregate multiple network connections in parallel to increase throughput beyond what a single connection could sustain, and to provide redundancy in case one link goes down. LACP is a vendor independent standard term which stands for Link Aggregation Control Protocol, defined in IEEE 802.1ax or 802.3ad. LACP links need to be manually configured on the physical network switch, to allow both links to appear as one logical aggregated link. MAC address(es) from the host side could appear on both links simultaneously, and the switch will not freak out and thinking there’s a loop on the network. – Wen Yu

