More Network Performance and Resiliency without LACP, at least w/ Datrium Adaptive Pathing

More Network Performance and Resiliency without LACP, at least w/ Datrium Adaptive Pathing
Isn’t awesome when a function that could only be done using specialized hardware get’s to be implemented via software? Software Is Eating the World – that’s the case with the new Adaptive Pathing.

A new Adaptive Pathing feature introduced with DVX 2.0 improves the overall aggregate storage bandwidth and reliability, without adding the usual LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol ) management overhead and complexity.

What is link aggregation, LACP?

In a nutshell, it allows one to aggregate multiple network connections in parallel to increase throughput beyond what a single connection could sustain, and to provide redundancy in case one link goes down. LACP is a vendor independent standard term which stands for Link Aggregation Control Protocol, defined in IEEE 802.1ax or 802.3ad. LACP links need to be manually configured on the physical network switch, to allow both links to appear as one logical aggregated link. MAC address(es) from the host side could appear on both links simultaneously, and the switch will not freak out and thinking there’s a loop on the network. – Wen Yu

Read the entire article here, More Network Performance and Resiliency without LACP, at least w/ Datrium Adaptive Pathing » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.
