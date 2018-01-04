Monitoring Microsoft Office 365 with SAM

Companies are moving their email to cloud in droves.

Let’s face it, administering Microsoft Exchange is one of those jobs that when everything goes right, no one knows you exist. And when things go wrong, everyone knows you exist. The good news is that many companies are offloading their Exchange to Microsoft through the use of Microsoft Office 365. If you doubt that Office 365 is big, consider that in July of this year Office 365 online workplace tools brought in more revenue than the traditional version of Office that’s installed on people’s computers. When you think about it, e-mail server replacement is the perfect SaaS application. It’s well defined without huge deviation from one organization to the next, scales well across multiple servers, needs to be accessible from anywhere and often needs permanent retention of records. All things that the cloud is good at.

Moving to the cloud means I’ll never have to worry about email again, right?

It’s important to remember that while moving to the cloud alleviates your responsibility for the servers that run e-mail, you still are responsible for monitoring the e-mail itself and your company’s connectivity to the cloud. Monitoring cloud-based applications is different than monitoring on-premises applications. Where you may have been concerned with memory and disk capacity on your servers, or server-to-server communication in the past. Those are not concerns with SaaS. But some potential issues still exist. Here are just a few of the metrics you may need to be concerned with in an Office 365 environment:

