‘Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper
Achieving seamless logon is one of the most common challenges in Citrix deployment today and it is a key for ensuring a successful user experience, but troubleshooting logon problems can be time consuming and difficult without the right information and tools.
This white paper discusses the Citrix logon process in depth, breaking down each logon step, where performance problems are likely to occur, and options for effective monitoring and ongoing management.
