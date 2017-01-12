Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar

GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time.

eG Innovations in partnership with NVIDIA is delivering comprehensive monitoring capabilities that enable IT to better manage all aspects of the user experience, tapping into new GPU-sourced insights that aid in design right-sizing, proactive infrastructure optimization and help desk issue remediation. This new joint solution integrates eG Enterprise with NVIDIA GRID software to provide actionable insights through host-level, guest-level, and application-level analytics.

Watch this on-demand webinar where Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Sumanta Chakraborty, GRID Product Manager, NVIDIA discussed how to deliver complete lifecycle management of the end user experience for GPU-powered applications and desktops.

