Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar
An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar
GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time.
eG Innovations in partnership with NVIDIA is delivering comprehensive monitoring capabilities that enable IT to better manage all aspects of the user experience, tapping into new GPU-sourced insights that aid in design right-sizing, proactive infrastructure optimization and help desk issue remediation. This new joint solution integrates eG Enterprise with NVIDIA GRID software to provide actionable insights through host-level, guest-level, and application-level analytics.
Watch this on-demand webinar where Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Sumanta Chakraborty, GRID Product Manager, NVIDIA discussed how to deliver complete lifecycle management of the end user experience for GPU-powered applications and desktops.
Learn more, visit www.eginnovations.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper