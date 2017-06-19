Home Molecular Health Migrates to Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA® for Medical Data Management

Biotechnology company deploys Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA to operate a high-performance, reliable and cost-effective technology platform that combines biomedical expertise with tumor genetics and cancer patient data

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Molecular Health, a leading technology company in the field of precision medicine, has deployed Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA®, combined with a backup and recovery solution from Bacula Systems. The platform is the basis of its new analytical product Molecular Health GuideTM (MH Guide) for cancer treatment based on a highly reliable knowledge database. This knowledge base is a pre-interpreted collection of curated information from millions of scientific and medical publications, as well as evaluations from globally available databases of clinical and molecular data.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA complemented with Bacula Systems provides us with a highly reliable and stable environment. As a result, we can now let long-term, computing-intensive workloads run with high confidence.

STEFAN FUSSVICE PRESIDENT IT OPERATIONS, MOLECULAR HEALTH

Platform and infrastructure reliability is an especially important factor as MH Guide – operated in the cloud – requires periodic backups and needs to be able to store data on different kinds of media, such as disks or tapes. The long-term processing of batch jobs was also a key consideration, which involves calculating enormously large and complex volumes of data. In order to cope with this, server stability is critical for Molecular Health. Red Hat and Bacula Systems offered them exactly the reliability, flexibility and server stability they were seeking.

After extensive testing, Molecular Health selected Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, along with backup software by Bacula Systems, a Red Hat ISV partner. Announced in June 2014 as the foundation of an enhanced collaboration between Red Hat and SAP, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA offers a scalable, integrated and highly available platform featuring the industry-leading reliability, quality and stability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA helps organizations make smarter, faster decisions, accelerate business processes and enable consistency of operations across the business through standardization on the Red Hat platform – which powers mission-critical systems in more than 90 percent of the global Fortune 500.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA has proven to be an organized and highly stable operating platform for the biotechnology company. Thanks to its now more powerful and expandable solution, Molecular Health believes it is well-positioned to manage and scale its future-proof platform. Combining the Red Hat solution with Bacula Systems backup software has enabled Molecular Health to benefit from a high-performance, highly reliable, and more cost-efficient solution.

Stefan Fuss, Vice President IT Operations, Molecular Health
“Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA complemented with Bacula Systems provides us with a highly reliable and stable environment. As a result, we can now let long-term, computing-intensive workloads run with high confidence.”

Petra Heinrich, Vice President partners and alliances EMEA, Red Hat
“Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA enables companies such as Molecular Health, which sought to deliver better therapy development and improve its medical research capabilities, to quickly retrieve data as requested by applications, more easily manage business-critical workloads and work from more efficient, innovative technologies. Red Hat’s strong collaboration with SAP, including our joint work on SAP HANA, offers users an extremely stable and reliable operating system, which is a necessity in the health science and medical technology industry.”

Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems
“Bacula Systems and Red Hat worked closely together to provide a more reliable software environment for Molecular Health. It is important for cutting-edge companies like Molecular Health to reliably and conveniently back up data, regardless of whether it comes from a physical or virtual source, and to be able to quickly restore it when necessary.”

ABOUT RED HAT

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

