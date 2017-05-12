Modernizing Traditional Applications with Docker

We would like to quote an article from Josh Coen regarding the DockerCon in Austin.You can find Josh’s article here, or scroll down.

A few weeks ago I attended my second DockerCon, this year it was in Austin, TX. Last year there was some focus on the enterprise, but this year they’ve stepped up their game. Microsoft was all over the place. Whether it was on the show floor, sponsoring the Hands-on Labs, or presenting in multiple sessions, you couldn’t walk 20ft without being reminded that Microsoft was there. On the contrary, you wouldn’t have even known AWS was there unless you happened upon their booth in the expo hall.

A big focus for Docker this year is what they call Modernizing Traditional Applications, or MTA. MTA is a terrible acronym btw, if the whale people are reading this, you might consider changing it as to not confuse people with local transportation systems. Before the conference officially started I was lucky enough to be a part of the Tech Field Day Extra event. We got an inside scoop on some of the things Docker was excited to be talking about (MTA) as well an awesome presentation from Portworx, which specializes in SDS specifically for containers. I highly recommend you check them out.

