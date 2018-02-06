Home Data Center Modernizing the Energy Industry with Nutanix

Modernizing the Energy Industry with Nutanix

Modernizing the Energy Industry with Nutanix
The oil and gas sector has been hit very hard over the past few years, due to the steep downturn in crude oil and other commodity prices. You can get a sense of this by looking at the macroeconomics trends in areas with a high density of oil and gas companies. Many energy companies had to lay off employees, cut investments in their business, or retool how they did business in order to remain competitive. With a lack of IT investments and reduced number of staff from all of the cost-cutting initiatives, IT leaders were forced to sacrifice innovation—while the number of applications and the amount of data continued to increase at a very rapid pace. Oil & gas organizations are now seeking ways to improve their IT efficiency and operations, in order to compete in this difficult economy.

I have spent my entire career in the energy industry, focused on building and marketing energy-focused infrastructure solutions—including the applications, automation tools, and powerful analytics—that will help oil & gas companies increase operational efficiencies and streamline production. Nutanix has been my first venture on the vendor front. This change was driven by the desire to help make the industry more effective using what I believe is some of the most positively disruptive datacenter technology seen in recent times.

Nutanix enables IT organizations to quickly and easily deploy and manage infrastructure and applications for numerous oil & gas use cases, including supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), generation management, pipeline operations, chemical/gas plants, VDI, big data initiatives including Hadoop/Splunk, and many others. The key to our customers’ success rests on simplifying their infrastructure and allowing IT staff to shift their focus to value-added services that directly impact the business.

Nutanix

          Share this video