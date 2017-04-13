On-Demand Webinars
Home Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

0
Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition
0

This webinar covers the importance of “WHY NOW and HOW” to start modernizing traditional applications with Docker Enterprise Edition. Legacy applications often serve critical business needs and have to be maintained for a long time. The maintenance of these applications can become expensive and very time consuming. Some applications may have been written decades ago, grown to millions of lines of code  and the team that built and deployed the app may no longer be at your company. That can pose a challenge for app maintenance, security and support. Docker Enterprise Edition and the Image2Docker Tool presents a unique opportunity to modernize these apps into containers to make them portable, more secure and cost efficient to operate.

View the recorded session below and read through some of the most popular questions

Read the entire article here, Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

via the fine folks at Docker.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        This webinar covers the importance of “WHY NOW and HOW” to start modernizing traditional applications with Docker Enterprise Edition. Legacy applications often serve critical business needs and have to be maintained for a long time. The maintenance of these applications can become expensive and very time consuming. Some applications may have been written decades ago, grown to millions […]

        read more
        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        5 Must Haves for The Optimal Citrix Performance Management Toolkit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491959295_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware – Realize What’s Possible Video

          VMware frees you to shape an unlimited future for your business and for your customers, enabled by our software-defined technologies. Our goal is to inspire a culture of possibility, helping you accelerate your transformation into a digital business. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          1491494146_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Taking Ransomware to task with Next Generation Windows Defender – Session 2

          1491933718_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN: An Industry Perspective from Yanbing Li – Video

          1491090370_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Multi-factor authentication: Enterprise Mobility + Security

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!