Mobile Payment Options Compared [Infographic]

Today, I would like to talk about a slightly different topic. Instead of talking about hardware gadgets or software solutions, I would like to bring your attention to phone contracts and prepaid options. How should we pay for data, texts and phone calls? What should our decision depend on?

When it comes to paying for mobile phone usage, the regular structure of bill pay may be ideal for some owners, whereas others might prefer the flexibility of prepay (also known as top-up). The debate as to which option is ‘better’ will never have a definitive answer; it’s more a case of mobile users establishing which one is best suited to their phone usage.

What might persuade someone to opt for bill pay? This option allows you to get the latest phones for a knockdown price, paying for them incrementally across a specified timeframe rather than shelling out big bucks right away. If you use your phone abundantly and always need to be able to make calls or send texts immediately, bill pay allows you to continue doing so even if you’ve surpassed your monthly quota (it just means you’ll be charged considerably more). Also, the structured nature of bill pay usually offers greater value for money.

