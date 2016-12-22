Home Data Center Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise

In this webinar, you will :

1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise
2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution
3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus

via ManageEngine

 

ManageEngine ManageEngine delivers the real-time IT management tools that empower IT teams to meet organizational needs for real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises - including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 - rely on ManageEngine products to ensure the optimal performance of their critical IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, India, Singapore, Japan and China.
