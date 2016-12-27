Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar
In this webinar, you will :
1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise
2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution
3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus
via ManageEngine
