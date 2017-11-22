Home Applications Mix ‘n Match Flexibility That’s Uniquely Workspot

Mix 'n Match Flexibility That's Uniquely Workspot

Mix ‘n Match Flexibility That’s Uniquely Workspot
Most organizations have different types of users who have unique computing requirements. A doctor may need a complete Windows 10 desktop to access all the applications and data that contribute to patient care (and she needs access from her personal devices too), whereas a scheduler may only need access to two or three applications.  A researcher is going to need a GPU-accelerated workstation to visualize 3D models. And all of these people use email. Some of this data is subject to regulatory oversight, and some isn’t.  So how can you accommodate all of these user requirements in a way that provides a great user experience and also makes sense for the business? You mix ‘n match!

When you “mix and match”, you combine things in different ways to achieve something – to fulfill a need. With Thanksgiving approaching, when I thought about mixing and matching, the first thing that popped into my head is all the great food my family will contribute to our feast! It’s a carefully thought out menu that will mix and match colors, textures and flavors. Everyone has their unique requirements: My brother-in-law must have green beans with bacon, my Mom makes gravy an art form, and my sister insists on an expensive organic turkey, which I insist on barbecuing. And then we have our vegetarians, who we plan for as well. We understand everyone’s requirements so they have a great Thanksgiving experience.

At Workspot, that’s what we do too. We take the time to carefully understand your requirements. Your marketing department needs Windows 10 desktops? Ok to put those in Azure? Done. Oh there are some graphic designers? Ok they’ll need GPU-accelerated workstations – those can be both on-prem and in Azure since half that team works from home – some in the UK and the rest in Sydney. Your development team in Mumbai? Their apps and data can be in the Mumbai Azure location. And the Finance team needs to have their Windows apps on-prem for regulatory reasons. Done and Done. We deliver exactly what you actually need to support all your use cases – in days – and we guarantee it will be hassle-free.

Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Development
News
User Management
Workspot
Workspot

Workspot has reinvented Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Workspot offers the shortest implementation times in the industry. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company received the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.

          Share this video