An IBM study suggests that 70% of ransomware business victims paid the ransom in 2016. Yet some 52% of organisations that had been a cybercrime victim last year aren’t changing their security measures for this year. And 52% of them expect their security budgets in 2017 to either fall or stay the same.

What should we learn from this? That phishing distributes ransomware, and employees aren’t as aware of the real risks attachments and links pose as they might say. And, for bad measure, it appears that even organisations that have been caught out by ransomware aren’t investing in measures to prevent it happening again.

As with all malware mitigation strategies prevention is better than cure. But even if ransomware does penetrate your defences, being prepared can help avoid the need to even consider paying the ransom or losing business:

Read the entire article here, Mitigating the ransomware risk — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group