Migration with DataCore SANsymphony – Part 4

In the third part to this four-part series, Migration with DataCore SANsymphony – Part 3, we discussed migration type #2, which was about Asynchronous Migration.

Now in our final segment we’ll take a dive into our third and final type of migration, Pass-through Snapshot.

MIGRATION TYPE #3: PASS-THROUGH SNAPSHOT

Pass-through Snapshot refers to migrating the data between two physical storage arrays attached to the same DataCore engine using DataCore Snapshot. Pass-through is a feature that allows attaching an existing storage array with data present to the DataCore engine for the purposes of “passing-through” the original volume to the original application server(s). Once in this mode, features such as Snapshot are available to be used against the newly passed-through source volumes.

In this scenario, a primary volume from one array (i.e. Volume_SRC) is snapped to a secondary volume from another array (i.e. Volume_SRC_Snap).

