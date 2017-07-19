Migration with DataCore SANsymphony – Part 3

MIGRATION TYPE #2: ASYNCHRONOUS MIGRATION

Asynchronous migration refers to migrating the data between two systems that are greater than 100 km (62 mi) apart. In most scenarios, this would represent a migration between datacenters, cities or even countries. There is technically no distance limitation to this approach as long as you have a standard TCP/IP connection between the sites.

Just as before with the synchronous approach, we are going to start out with a LUN that has existing data on it (“Existing Storage LUN 0” on DCSSV01) and a LUN that will be used as the destination LUN (“New Storage LUN 0” on DCSSV02). This process can be accomplished from engines within the same group or across different groups.

In order to begin the process of migrating the data from the LUN connected to DCSSV01 to the LUN connected to DCSSV02, we must first create a DataCore Virtual Disk. Simply right-click on the Virtual Disks object in the tree under DCSSV01 and select Create Virtual Disks.

