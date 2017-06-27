In the first part to this four-part series, Migration with DataCore SANsymphony – Part 1, we covered why storage administrators are forced to cover migration at some point and what the solution to that may be. Take a look now as we dive deeper into the different type of migrations that can benefit your infrastructures.

DataCore SANsymphony provides both synchronous and asynchronous operations and we will explore both, starting with synchronous.

Synchronous migration refers to migrating the data between two systems that have a relatively-near proximity to each other (typically within 100 km, or 62 mi). In most scenarios, this would represent a migration within the local datacenter, between campuses, or even between nearby cities.

The diagram above shows two SANsymphony engines each with their own respective storage system attached. In this scenario where we will be performing a migration, the underlying storage systems will be placed into a special mode called Pass-Through mode. I will explain this mode in more detail later in this article.

Read the entire article here, Migration with DataCore SANsymphony – Part 2

via the fine folks at DataCore Software