Home Data Center Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)

Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)

0
Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)
0

Let’s cover another aspect of DataCore SANsymphony: Migration. Migration is something that every storage administrator has to face at some point. A few reasons for this inevitability come to mind:

  • Storage hardware is approaching end-of-life
  • Expanding storage resources due to growth
  • Moving datacenter locations

In this highly virtualized world we now live in, most compute hypervisors (i.e. VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, etc.) allow for the online migration of virtual machines from one storage device to another. However, what happens when you have systems or applications which are not virtualized either due to them simply not being virtualized yet or because they cannot be virtualized? This often ends up becoming a very manual and tedious process.

In this article, we will direct our attention to this type of migration. But before we review the steps involved in performing the migration, let’s cover some background details on what makes all this possible.

Read the entire article here, Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        Veeam® Agent for Microsoft Windows is now available! Are you looking to find out more about avoiding downtime and data loss quickly and easily for Windows-based physical or public-cloud workloads? How can you bring more Availability to these workloads? Join us for the webinar to learn how to: Protect your physical and cloud-based servers and […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          610804616_1280x720.jpg

          Saint Elizabeth Healthcare uses Workspot to delivery virtual applications and desktops

          In the following Workspot video you will learn how Saint Elizabeth Healthcare uses Workspot to delivery virtual applications and desktops. via the fine folks at Workspot.

          read more
          1497415310_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Saving Energy Consumption With Deep Learning

          1497415308_maxresdefault.jpg

          An Introduction to Network Virtualization, including VMware NSX! – Video

          1497415326_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Real-Time Log Analytics using Amazon Kinesis and Amazon Elasticsearch Service

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video