Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)
Let’s cover another aspect of DataCore SANsymphony: Migration. Migration is something that every storage administrator has to face at some point. A few reasons for this inevitability come to mind:
- Storage hardware is approaching end-of-life
- Expanding storage resources due to growth
- Moving datacenter locations
In this highly virtualized world we now live in, most compute hypervisors (i.e. VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, etc.) allow for the online migration of virtual machines from one storage device to another. However, what happens when you have systems or applications which are not virtualized either due to them simply not being virtualized yet or because they cannot be virtualized? This often ends up becoming a very manual and tedious process.
In this article, we will direct our attention to this type of migration. But before we review the steps involved in performing the migration, let’s cover some background details on what makes all this possible.
Read the entire article here, Migration with DataCore SANsymphony (Expanded Edition)
via the fine folks at DataCore Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published