Migrating On-Prem to Cloud – Part 2
In the previous article, we spoke about the complexities and costs of migrating workload from an on-prem environment to the public cloud, and the negatives of an allocation-based migration model versus a demand-driven migration model that makes use of the actual utilization of your infrastructure. In this article, we’ll see how easy Turbonomic makes it for you to plan and accomplish your migration.
In the New UI, create a plan by selecting “Plan” from the menu on the left and clicking on the special plan type named “Migrate to Public Cloud”.
Now, we can select the Virtual Machines to migrate to the cloud. In this case, I’m selecting a few clusters from a small test environment:
Then, I can select what cloud providers I wish to migrate to (notice the ability to select more than one, though I only have AWS added on this instance):
Turbonomic also allows you to specify regions or groups of regions to migrate to:
Upon running the plan, we’re presented with (among other items) a Resource Summary:
