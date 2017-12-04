Migrating from Citrix Command Center to NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) – Video
Its time to upgrade from NetScaler Command Center to NetScaler MAS. Manage, monitor, and troubleshoot your entire NetScaler infrastructure from a single, unified console. NetScaler MAS is a centralized network management, analytics, and orchestration solution. From a single platform, administrators can view, automate, and manage network services for scale-out application architectures.
Learn more at
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
