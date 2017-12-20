Migrate Hyper-V VMs to AWS with AWS Server Migration Service

The ability to migrate Hyper-V VMs to AWS using AWS Server Migration Service is now available in the AWS GovCloud (US) region.

With this launch, you can now migrate virtual machines running in on-premises virtualization stacks from both Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware ESX/ESXi environments. AWS Server Migration Service is an agentless service that makes it easier to migrate thousands of on-premises workloads to AWS. It allows you to automate, schedule, and track incremental replications of live server volumes, making it easier for you to coordinate large-scale server migrations. Automating incremental replication, Server Migration Service helps you speed up your migration process and reduce the operational cost of migration. It’s easy to get started with AWS Server Migration Service either using the AWS Console, or using the CLI and is available at no cost to you in the following AWS regions. To learn more about Hyper-V support for AWS Server Migration Service, click here.

