Migrate from Citrix XenApp 6.5 to XenApp 7.13 in just a few steps, using the Citrix Cloud Smart Tools (#CUGC)

As you probably know, on 22nd December 2016, Citrix renamed their Lifecycle Management Services to Citrix Smart Tools. In short: The tool that provides service delivery management – Cloud-based control – to optimize, build, scale, check, and migrate existing or new Citrix XenApp or XenDesktop environments – all taking place from the Citrix Cloud.

As of today, there are still many customers running XenApp 6.5 in their production environments, with the need to upgrade in short notice, because the software will be out of support on 31 December 2017 and be end of life on 30 June 2018.

So with that in mind I thought to myself that it can be relevant to highlight this simple method to migrate from XenApp 6.5 – IMA (Independent Management Architecture) to the latest XenApp 7.13 – FMA (Flexcast Management Architecture).

Read the entire article here, Migrate from XenApp 6.5 to XenApp 7.13 in just a few steps, using the Citrix Cloud Smart Tools (CUGC) | InfraShare.net

