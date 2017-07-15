Microsoft’s Tips and Tricks to Save money when using Azure
A few months ago I wrote this post https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/uk_faculty_connection/2017/03/31/if-your-not-using-your-infrastructure-turn-if-off-saving-costs-on-azure-2/ in this post I want to share the top 8 tips for saving your Azure Account $/£ or Azure credit via http://www.MicrosoftAzurePass.com or services being used under Visual Studio Dev Essentials which you get as part of Microsoft Imagine
Tip 1. If your not using it De-allocate VMs when not in use:
By De-allocating (or stopping) your VM when they’re not in use, you can save a tremendous amount funds.
So as an Example if I wanted to run a High Spec GPU VM for Data Science works such as CNTK or Tensorflow the cost for 168 Hours of Compute would be £595.01 this is a fixed cost for the resource
If I only used the VM for the time which I was completing experiments and reduced the time to 34 hours the cost would be £120.42 this is a saving of over £474.59 by simply turning off the machine when not in use.
Read the entire article here, Tips and Tricks to Save money when using Azure – Microsoft Faculty Connection
via the fine folks at Microsoft
