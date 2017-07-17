Microsoft’s New Networking Features in Azure Scale Sets

Today we are announcing a set of networking enhancements for Azure virtual machine scale sets. We are adding new ways to assign IP addresses, configure DNS, and assign network security.

Azure scale sets were built to provide a fast and easy way to deploy and manage a collection of virtual machines. The initial implementation of scale sets included a core set of network features most commonly associated with scalable compute clusters; for example, Azure Load Balancer and Application Gateway integration, support for load balancing and dynamic NAT pools routing to private IP addresses.

Since the initial release of scale sets in 2016, we’ve been working to support more advanced networking scenarios, and to attain network equivalency between scale set VMs, and standalone VMs in Availability Sets. Today’s announcement opens up exciting new application scenarios for scale sets with more complex networking requirements, as well as allowing existing applications that were designed for standalone virtual machines to take advantage of scale set features such as easy dynamic scaling, autoscale and patching.

Here’s a summary of the new features you can now use with scale sets, and where to find more information.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.