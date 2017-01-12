Microsoft’s Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break Video / s3 e9 / Brad Strock, CIO, PayPal

Today I start a really interesting conversation with Brad Strock, the CIO of PayPal.

Brad has the distinction of executing a very rare feat in the field of IT: Overseeing the unbelievably complex technical requirements that accompanied the divorce of PayPal and eBay. Brad shares some great inside info on that process, as well as his organization’s status as the fastest-ever migration to Office 365 (25k mailboxes in 6 weeks!). The backstory is pretty incredible.

Read the entire article here, Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e9 / Brad Strock, CIO, PayPal – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

