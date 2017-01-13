Microsoft’s Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break Video / s3 e10 / Brad Strock, CIO, PayPal
Today’s episode is part 2 of my chat with Brad Strock, the CIO of PayPal.
Brad and I talk about why de-stigmatizing failure is such a valuable approach to IT innovation, as well as our first jobs (both of us started out as mechanical engineers), and writing code on punchcards.
Read the entire article here, Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e10 / Brad Strock, CIO, PayPal – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
