Microsoft WVD and IGEL Podcast with Fredrik Brattstig – Episode 317

In episode 317, Douglas Brown interviews Fredrik Brattstig, EMEA Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology. Fredrik and Douglas will discuss Microsoft’s new WVD solution, what this means for all of us, and then they get into the ‘why IGEL and what value does IGEL bring to the table’ conversation.

About Fredrik Brattstig

With over 20 years of experience of the VDI/Remote Apps and Desktops niche, Fredrik lives by the mantra of providing High-End User Experience. His hart lies in advanced graphics.

Fredrik is currently employed at IGEL Technology, as EMEA Technology Evangelist. One of his responsibilities at IGEL Technology is designing and building demos of high-end multimedia in the world of Remote graphics. The primary focus is to provide extreme user experiences in the world of server-based computing. Recent projects have been about gaming, 3D modeling, CAD and Virtual Reality in the world of IGEL OS, Remote Sessions powered by Nvidia.

Fredrik is very active in the IGEL Community discussing technologies and providing hints on how to solve issues. He sees a great benefit of communities, as this is a good way to spread knowledge, get input from participants using products you love working with, and finally, a good way to increase your global personal network.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

