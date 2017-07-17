Microsoft Windows Virtualization Use Rights Coming to CSP! Windows in the Cloud!

Windows is and has always been, about choice.

We’re exceptionally proud that Windows 10, the most secure Windows ever, offers the widest range of device form factors and the greatest breadth of input options with support for touch, pen, gesture, and voice. Customers choose Windows 10 knowing that they can purchase a great new business PC for just a few hundred dollars, an incredible Surface Pro or Surface Book device for the ultimate in business productivity, or build their own custom rig part-by-part to meet any budget.

For some business customers, Windows virtualization is the solution that best meets their productivity, security, and IT infrastructure needs. This may mean PCs connecting to Windows client VMs running on dedicated or multi-tenant hardware enabling users to freely move from device to device, through to scenarios where a particular app or data set requires an additional layer of separation from the end-user device achieved through virtualization. The common factor here is choice and it’s one of the main reasons our customers and partners choose Windows 10.

Today, we’re making two announcements that provide our business customers with greater choice.

The first is that virtualization use rights will be coming to Windows 10 subscriptions in the cloud solution provider (CSP) program starting in September, with the flexibility to host in both Azure or with 3rd party hosting partners. And the second announcement is a new certification program for 3rd party hosting partners that wish to host virtual machines (VMs) licensed via CSP subscriptions.

