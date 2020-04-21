Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Talk with Christiaan Brinkhoff – Podcast Episode 321

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://widget.spreaker.com/player?episode_id=25842511&theme=light&playlist=false&playlist-continuous=false&autoplay=false&live-autoplay=false&chapters-image=true&episode_image_position=right&hide-logo=false&hide-likes=false&hide-comments=false&hide-sharing=false&hide-download=true"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In episode 321, Douglas Brown interviews Christiaan Brinkhoff, Global Black Belt for Windows Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. Together they discuss the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solution.

About Christiaan Brinkhoff

Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Global Black Belt for Windows Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. His primary focus areas are Azure Cloud-based – virtualization infrastructures for Microsoft’s largest customers. In his spare time, he also shares his knowledge by speaking at large international conferences and local user groups.

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Brinkhoff_C

Web site: https://www.christiaanbrinkhoff.com/

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!

Join the hottest EUC Community on the planet today, join the IGEL Community at http://join.igelcommunity.com/. You will love it!