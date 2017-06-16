Microsoft Windows Server, Azure, Nano Life cycle Updates

Microsoft Windows Server, Azure, Nano and life cycle UpdatesFor those of you who have an interest in Microsoft Windows Server on-premise, on Azure, on Hyper-V or Nano life cycle here are some recently announced updates.

Microsoft has announced updates to Windows Server Core and Nano along with semi-annual channel updates (read more here). The synopsis of this new update via Microsoft (read more here) is:

In this new model, Windows Server releases are identified by the year and month of release: for example, in 2017, a release in the 9th month (September) would be identified as version 1709. Windows Server will release semi-annually in fall and spring. Another release in March 2018 would be version 1803. The support lifecycle for each release is 18 months.

Microsoft has announced that its lightweight variant of WIndows Server 2016 (if you need a refresh on server requirements visit here) known as nano will now be focused for WIndows based containers as opposed to being for bare metal. As part of this change, Microsoft has reiterated that Server Core the headless (aka non-desktop user interface) version of WIndows Server 2016 will continue as the platform for BM along with other deployments where a GUI interface is not needed. Note that one of the original premises of Nano was that it could be leveraged as a replacement for Server Core.

via Greg Schulz.