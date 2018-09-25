Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Windows Server 2019 – Announcing general availability in October! 

I am thrilled to be back at Ignite this year! Over the last two years, I’ve had the pleasure to announce major releases of Windows Server. Two years ago, it was the launch of Windows Server 2016. Last year, it was the first release in the Semi-Annual Channel, Window Server, version 1709. This year is no different.

Today, I’m excited to announce that Windows Server 2019 will be generally available in October and we have updated Windows Admin Center, version 1809,  to support Windows Server 2019 and Azure hybrid scenarios. Windows Server 2019 builds on the foundation of Windows Server 2016, the fastest adopted version of Windows Server with 10s of millions of instances deployed worldwide. Customers like Alaska Airlines, Tyco, and Tieto have adopted Windows Server 2016 to modernize their datacenters.

Through various listening channels such as the Insider program, product telemetry analysis, and industry trends, we heard loud and clear that hybrid, security, agility, and TCO are top of mind for our customers. Datacenter modernization is critical to support your business and deliver innovation, especially given the competitive landscape today. Windows Server 2019 is designed and engineered to help modernize your datacenter, delivering on four key areas:

Read the entire article here, Windows Server 2019 – Announcing general availability in October! 

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

          Close

          Share this video