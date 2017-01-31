Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Sweepstakes
Calling all Windows Server users! Whether you’ve already upgraded to Windows Server 2016 or you’re still on Windows Server 2012 and want to try the newest version, we want to hear from you. Tell us about your experience with Windows Server 2016 and you’ll get the chance to win a Microsoft Surface Pro 4.
Still on Windows Server 2012? That’s okay – we have a free virtual lab so you can give it a test drive. Then just write a review on Spiceworks, register for the sweepstakes, and you’re entered to win.
For those who don’t know, Windows Server 2016 is the cloud-ready operating system built to support your current workloads and allow you to transition to the cloud. Azure is an open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform, and Windows Server 2016 delivers new layers of security and Azure-inspired innovation for the applications and infrastructure that power your business.
Read the entire article here, Windows Server 2016 Sweepstakes – Hybrid Cloud Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
