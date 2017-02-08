Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Nano Server: Overview Video – Part 1

Windows Server 2016 Nano Server is a cool new deployment option that has a very small operating system footprint that is very secure, very fast and efficient and only has a limited set of features that you want to include. Watch this video to learn the details of what Nano server is and how you might take advantage of Nano server in your organization.

[1:43] What is a Nano Server and why is it important for organizations?

[9:34] How do you install drivers on a Nano Server?

[11:15] How do you manage Nano Server?

via the fine folks at Microsoft.